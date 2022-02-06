When Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds last year proposed her Student First Scholarship fund, which would siphon off public dollars for use in private schools, it felt like a bad idea at the worst possible time.
Schools still were reeling from the pandemic, the learning loss it brought about and a decline in enrollment, which is how state aid is calculated. The idea stalled in the Legislature in 2021.
Now, it’s back, albeit slightly restructured, and it still feels like a bad idea.
During the past week, Reynolds’ Student First plan was rolled out as Senate Study Bill 3080, which could provide $5,300 for as many as 10,000 students per year in the name of school choice.
It’s a bad idea — with far-reaching implications. Not only would such a voucher program not solve the problem it is intended to fix, but it would create new ones.
The proposal would allow certain students in public schools to use taxpayer money to shift to a private school. Eligible students would include kids from households with an annual income of up to 400% of the federal poverty guidelines — which is $111,000 for a family of four — and students on an individualized education program, or IEP.
Last year’s proposal would have restricted qualification to students in schools designated as struggling.
The scholarships this year would pull 70% of the per-pupil funding that the student’s public school typically would receive, or about $5,360 per student. The remaining 30% would be funneled into a different fund and redistributed to school districts with an enrollment of less than 500 students.
So for bigger districts — like the Dubuque and Western Dubuque community school districts — students who opt to switch to a private school would take their per-pupil allotment with them, diverting money away from already-underfunded public schools.
Meanwhile, research shows that this sort of choice option (read “voucher”) does little to lift up low-income students. Extensive research on school choice programs in Milwaukee and Washington, D.C., show no statistically significant difference in the performance of students in targeted groups.
As state officials engage in debating the precise amount of supplemental state aid to provide districts, they should commit to one of the founding principles of democracy: taxpayer dollars support public, not private, schools.
Iowa lawmakers should consider an approach other than Reynolds’ “student first” scholarship fund. Providing earmarked funding to strengthen the ability of the state’s struggling schools to retain teachers and reduce class sizes could help all the students who attend there, not just a handful who opt to leave.