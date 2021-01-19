One week into our new format and I’m happy to report lots of positive reactions. We’re still figuring out how to best make everything fit and still listening to your feedback. All in all, though, it’s been a great first week.
The first thing that readers seem to have noticed, beyond the size of the paper itself, is what we refer to as “reproduction,” or how the text and photos look on the page. We knew the move to our own Woodward Printing Services in Platteville would make a difference, but I didn’t realize it would be so noticeable to readers. Dozens of people have commented that the print seems bolder and photos more vibrant. I think so, too. And the contrast of the bolder type on the page makes it easier to read.
I mentioned before the switch that WPS would use a heavier paper stock. I wasn’t sure whether readers would see the significance of that, but I think you’re seeing it now. With heavier paper, the pages are more opaque, again improving the reading quality.
As for the size, I’ve had a few people tell me the new TH was “cute.” I’m not sure how I feel about that, but I guess I’ll take it as a compliment. Readers seem to find the shorter size easier to handle, so that’s a good thing. My husband said, “You can hold the paper and read it standing up.” I’m not sure who reads the paper standing up, but OK, sure.
Some of the questions and suggestions I heard from readers had to do with the layout of the paper itself and what goes where. One reader asked why the A section was so big, while the B section was eight pages. Why not even them out more, she asked. That would help her and her husband from fighting over the A section, she said. I know what she’s saying, but that’s probably not something I can fix at this point. The number of pages in each section is related to how many pages we can run in color — which we like for our local photos and advertisers like as well. We get the most color pages if we hold the B section to eight pages and add more pages to A. Kind of quirky, but that’s how it works. I told that lady she’ll just have to get up before her husband and grab the A section.
The first couple of days, we didn’t have the brief description of the weather on 1A like we used to. I heard from readers about that, and we added it back in. A number of readers pointed out that it was hard to do the crossword when the fold of the paper cut right across the puzzle. So we swapped its place on the page with another puzzle.
Hundreds of readers accessed their online TH subscription for the first time last week to get the paper digitally on Monday. Most acknowledged that while it will take some getting used to, reading the digital replica wasn’t bad. We started a new Monday feature, “Love that Lasts,” on local longtime married couples. We heard from folks who hoped the feature also would run in print on Tuesday, so that even those who don’t access the paper digitally can read it. That is our intention; “Love that Lasts” will debut on Mondays and be rerun in Tuesday’s paper.
We’re also running Monday obituaries on Tuesday so no one misses out on that content, and we’ll republish any critical local news stories. But I can’t run everything in Monday’s online edition again in print. I hope accessing the digital issue on Mondays will become natural for most readers.
Bear with us as we work out the kinks. Thanks for all your feedback — it has really helped guide this transition.