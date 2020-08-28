Die-hard GOP conservatives support Trump. However, Trump, a registered Democrat from 2001 through 2009, hasn’t demonstrated fiscal or moral conservatism.
In 2002, Trump said “the economy does better under the Democrats than the Republicans,” and Jeb Bush pointed out that Trump contributed more money to Democrats than to Republicans.
“The U.S. budget deficit climbed to $2.81 trillion in the first 10 months of the budget year, exceeding any on record,” writes Matt Ott of the Associated Press. The “shortfall is expected to eventually reach levels for the fiscal year that ends Sept. 30 more than double the largest annual deficit on record.”
Trump purports to be pro-life, but he places children in cages, separating them from their parents at the border. How about the $2 million fine he paid for using his charity funds to boost his 2016 campaign?
Take a long look at Trump’s dictator style of leadership that promotes relatives and friends over knowledge and expertise. He is what he is: corrupt, undependable and inconsistent, a Republican in name only. And, he’s not going to change over the next four years.
Vote for the person, not the party. Vote Biden-Harris for level-headed, responsible, unifying leadership.