It was so heartening to know that 2020 high school graduates from our local southwest Wisconsin high schools take their citizenship responsibilities seriously.
In Dodgeville, for example, they hosted a Cry for Justice rally in front of the Iowa County Courthouse, with several hundred people waving signs that read “White Silence is Violence,” “Anti Bigotry,” and “Police Reform Now.”
This uplifting display of citizenship made me realize that we adults have to ask ourselves: What are we doing to fix what’s wrong in our world?
For one thing, each of us should stop listening to the same loud, angry leaders and commentators who are constantly fomenting division and start listening to our children and grandchildren who will inherit the world we are creating with our actions — or inactions.
Being an American is hard work. It means thinking for ourselves — not turning over the job to people who are eager to think for us. It means facing our fears. When we hear a term such as “defund the police,” it’s so easy to fear that security will be gone forever. That’s exactly what many of our leaders hope we’ll do.
But defund doesn’t mean unfund. It means rethinking how our police respond to community needs. Police are meant to protect and serve all Americans as they do so ably in southwest Wisconsin.
It’s time to turn down the volume and start being Americans who are interested in coming together to fix problems.