A decade ago, we were celebrating the 40th Telegraph Herald First Citizen Award, and marveling at the dedicated and selfless visionary who was the recipient.
In a town full of people who contributed to community betterment in myriad ways, Sister Helen Huewe had emerged as a leader among leaders.
Then late last week, just two days after we marked the occasion of the reception honoring the 50th First Citizen recipients, our community lost that dynamic force with the death of Sister Helen.
Her contributions to the community had been tangible — of the bricks-and-mortar variety. She recognized the need for an emergency shelter for homeless women and their children in our community. Behind her relentless fundraising and advocating, Sister Helen led the charge to make it happen. She saw the need for a transitional housing and programming for women and children. Sister Helen made it happen. With years of experience as a nurse and hospital administrator, she saw the need for a health clinic for the poor. Sister Helen made that happen, as well.
Were she here to speak up, she would surely be handing the credit to others and cheering all those who helped. But anyone who encountered the force that was Sister Helen would be just as quick to point to her indefatigable efforts as the momentum that pushed these projects over the finish line.
She was key in the establishment of two facilities for women and their children — Maria House and Teresa Shelter — and Crescent Community Health Center. She was a player in the building rehabilitation to create the Step by Step residential facility for people with disabilities. She was involved in the reimagining of St. Mary’s Catholic Church as Steeple Square — filling a void in the neighborhood and breathing new life into a beloved place. Most recently, Sister Helen had set her sights on lifting up the Marshallese community and dedicating herself to their church renovation project.
For her vision, her compassion and her tenacious efforts to leverage generosity in others, a grateful community mourns the loss of Sister Helen. Our condolences go out to the Huewe family and to her Sisters of St. Francis family.
When Dubuque native Tom Miller was first elected Iowa attorney general, Jimmy Carter was president, Three Mile Island was in the news and there was a brand new game out called Trivial Pursuit.
Four decades later (with one term off when he ran for governor and then joined private practice), Miller is now the longest serving attorney general in U.S. history.
This native son of Dubuque has fond memories of his years growing up, attending St. Columbkille Elementary, Wahlert Catholic High School and Loras College. And the community should be proud of him.
This week Miller marked his 13,520th day in office, breaking the record for the longest-serving state attorney general. Miller has held the office for more than 37 years. And at 75 years old, that represents nearly half his life.
That’s a long time to be in public service and face the scrutiny of elected office. Congratulations to Attorney General Tom Miller on this impressive milestone.
Any parent who has had a grade-schooler knows the challenge snow pants bring. Kids forget them. Kids outgrow them. Kids leave them in a wet ball in the bottom of a gym bag. And replacing them — especially late in the season — can be difficult and expensive.
Officials at Audubon Elementary School recognized this problem and came up with a solution to help out parents and kids: Welcome the snow pants library.
Staff at Audubon Elementary School stocked up on the winter gear and have loaned out nearly 100 pairs of snow pants to students to use for the winter. Families are able to save some money and not have to buy the pants every year. And staff can make sure all the students can play in the snow at recess.
Audubon staffers started the library with the help of a grant from Theisen’s Home-Farm-Auto and a donation from a staff member. Now the school has more than 100 pairs of snow pants to loan — most of which were put to use this year.
Kudos to Audubon officials for seeing this need and working toward a solution. Seeing what a child needs inside and outside the classroom is the mark of great educators.