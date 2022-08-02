With a Major League Baseball game to be played right here in Dubuque County in just over a week, baseball fever is running high, and we’ve got just the project on deck.
On Thursday, Aug., 4, every print edition of the Telegraph Herald will include a premium 60-page magazine entirely dedicated to — you guessed it — all things baseball in Dubuque County.
The lineup of stories is broad and deep, and together the stories help explain why baseball is such a special game in Dubuque County, and why there really couldn’t be a better place for the Field of Dreams than right here in the heart of the heartland. Three decades after a film is made, typically little remains of the site. But there is something a little mystical about the Field of Dreams, and the fans just keep coming. In this magazine, we’ll look at the origin story — the making of the film, and the aftermath that has kept it thriving all these years. We’ll look ahead to what the future holds for the site with Go the Distance Baseball, which owns the Field of Dreams, and plans for a $60 million project that will include the addition of nine ballfields and a fieldhouse to the movie site.
We’ll meet the beloved Ghost Players, who have been part of the field’s attraction for decades, and hear their own stories of how baseball and the Field of Dreams changed their lives.
For this special edition, we tapped into a couple of local people who have a deep knowledge of baseball history — former TH Executive Editor Brian Cooper and Dubuquer John Pregler. For John’s part, he provided us with a cool story about a Dubuque connection to Major League Baseball that I’d never heard before. It came in the form of Plumpers — the Dubuque Packing Company’s famous hotdog. Pack owners were determined to get Plumpers into every ballpark, and they did pretty well with that goal. There’s a legion of Plumpers baseball souvenirs to prove it, and John’s got the story and the photos.
We leaned on Brian for his expertise about some of the county’s baseball legends, such as Cascade’s Red Faber, about whom Brian literally wrote the book. And he helped us nail down the many connections between Major Leaguers and Dubuque, with venerable names including Charles Comiskey, Joe “Iron Man” McGinnity and Deacon Jones.
Sports Editor Jim Leitner has a vast knowledge of local baseball, having covered it with passion for more than 30 years. Jim’s piece on semi-pro baseball and the passion folks have for it in Dubuque County might be the best piece in the magazine. Another treasure of a story was uncovered by Mike Day, senior artist/page designer and resident historian here at the TH. In trying to locate some archived photos for a customer, Mike learned that for a brief period in 1951, Dubuque had a women’s team — part of the league featured in the famed “A League of Their Own.”
And of course you can’t talk Dubuque County baseball without talking about the Dubuque Packers, which for 18 seasons was part of the pipeline to the big leagues.
Managing Editor Dustin Kass (another lifelong fan of the game) was the editor on this project, and he put together a great package of stories and photos in a crisp keepsake magazine that baseball fans will love. “A Perfect Game” will publish in Thursday’s Telegraph Herald and will also be for sale next week at the Field of Dreams.
Meanwhile, keep up with all the goings-on in Dyersville ahead of next week’s matchup between the Chicago Cubs and the Cincinnati Reds by following daily coverage in the TH. There will be plenty to do — baseball and otherwise — and we’ll provide updates each day with everything you need to know.
It’s hard to imagine a more perfect game than the one played there last year, but the Field of Dreams has a way of stirring up a little magic every time. We’re excited to bring you top-to-bottom coverage over the next 10 days. Let’s “Play ball!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.