Here’s something no one has said since before the pandemic: “Hey, want to go to Greece with me?”
OK, actually, I’ve never said that before in my life. But I am saying it now. Seriously, do you want to go to Greece with me?
Because you can — in October. I am lucky enough to be hosting the Telegraph Herald’s latest trip — and our first one abroad since before the pandemic — to Athens and the Greek Islands with Premiere World Discovery.
This nine-day trip includes time in Athens, one of the world’s oldest cities with a history that spans 3,400 years, as well as the islands of Mykonos and Santorini. These are some of the most picturesque islands in the world. The trip includes tours of the Acropolis, the Parthenon and the Ancient Olympic Stadium. There will be wine tasting, walking tours and ferry rides between the islands.
I’ve traveled with Premier World Discovery before on a trip to Nice, France, and it was fantastic. Knowledgeable local guides gave us such a great experience, and there was plenty of time for guests to explore on our own. Read about the details at TelegraphHerald.com/Athens.
OK, to-do list: 1) Watch “Mama Mia” again. (I mean Meryl Streep in Greece? Come on.) 2.) Reread Maeve Binchy’s “Nights of Rain and Stars.” Set in a Greek taverna, this is perhaps the book that most made me long to go to Greece. 3) Sign up for the trip! Don’t wait — seats are filling fast.
Puzzles section publishes July 11
I know how much our readers love puzzles, so we’re bringing you another special section you won’t want to miss on Sunday, July 11.
There will be crosswords, word finds and sudokus, in addition to some different kinds of puzzles than the ones that run in our daily and Sunday papers. This section will include a lot of the unique puzzles similar to those we ran in a special section in January and April, which were well received.
Watch for it in your Sunday Telegraph Herald.
Watch Rockdale flood documentary
Senior Reporter Erik Hogstrom digs into our archives to revisit historical events covered by the TH in our Throwback Thursday/Flashback Friday feature. Sometimes, the stories are “only” 25 years old or so. (That’s when I feel old, remembering working the city desk during an event that’s now a throwback.) But last week, Erik went way back — 145 years — to a time when a wall of water 20 feet high and 200 feet long obliterated a small community forever.
The Rockdale Flood of 1876 claimed 39 lives and remains the deadliest flash flood in Iowa’s recorded history.
Senior Editorial Artist Mike Day again teamed up with Multimedia Specialist Paul Kurutsides to create a mini-documentary to tell the story. Mike even interviewed a woman whose father survived the flood, and she told us her recollections of the story that her father told.
Think about that for a minute. This happened 145 years ago, and here is a woman whose father lived through it. It makes for a really compelling documentary.
Reporter John Kruse narrates, and the guys put together a really nice piece. Check it out at https://bit.ly/3hdVDjW.