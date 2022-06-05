To some people, “heaven” means different things. To some people, the peacefulness of the countryside surrounding the Field of Dreams means heaven. How many people feel that developing the area around the Field of Dreams will destroy that feeling? How many people like the direction the City of Dyersville is going? They talk about bringing more people to the area. How many people fear that Dyersville will become a big city? How many people would like Dyersville to retain its small-town feeling?
They talk about improving the quality of life. That also means different things to different people. What about the people who live in the countryside surrounding the Field of Dreams? They enjoy a different quality of life than the people who live in the city.
I grew up just outside the city limits of Dyersville on what is now Olde Castle Road. In the early 1970s, the city tried to annex the houses along that road. The homeowners got together and decided that for several reasons, they did not want to be annexed into the city. And they won.
Why should the quality of life of those people in the countryside surrounding the Field of Dreams be ruined because of all its fame?
How many people feel that having a permanent major league diamond is a good fit for Dyersville? Are people so “sports-crazed” that they don’t care about what happens to the surrounding countryside? Or does it all come down simply to money?
