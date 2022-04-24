Since 1989, the AFL-CIO has declared April 28 a day of remembrance for hundreds of thousands of working people killed, injured, and disabled on the job every year. Worker’s Memorial Day, known elsewhere as International Workers’ Memorial Day or International Commemoration Day for the Dead and Injured, also affords the opportunity to highlight preventable workplace incidents. Additionally, on this same day, the Occupational Safety and Health Act of 1970 went into effect and one year later the Occupational Safety and Health Administration was formed. The theme for Worker’s Memorial Day 2022 is “Make Safe and Healthy Work a Fundamental Right.”
On this day, we recognize the tremendous impact these tragedies have on families, the community, and co-workers. Moreover, two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, countless numbers of workers have fallen ill or died for simply going to their job to support their family. You know them or may know their faces — neighbors, mail carriers, health care workers, teachers, delivery drivers, law enforcement, firefighters, sales people, church leaders, and numerous individuals in myriad jobs who affect nearly every aspect of your daily lives. Each day, 14 of them will die driving on the job (the leading cause of workplace death), after a fall (second), or a violent encounter (third). Tragically, one worker is injured every seven seconds. According to the National Safety Council, that equates to 510 workers/hour, 12,600/day, 88,500/week, or 4,600,000/year and 104,000,000 days of productivity lost to work-related injuries. These statistics are not only staggering, but nearly all of them preventable. And these numbers do not calculate the financial burden placed on the injured nor the employer.
Workplace safety should be a shared responsibility between employers and employees. Workers should expect of their employer to implement safety guidelines and visibly support as well as lead by example a safety culture that involves all workers in developing programs and training that exceed minimal compliance.
Likewise, employers should expect their employees to adhere to company policy and procedures, report injuries or near misses, and stop unsafe performance of a task that may put others at risk.
Federal, state and local government is not in short supply of occupational safety and health agencies to assist in the development of workplace safety initiatives. It is well known the exorbitant cost, pain and suffering caused by workplace injuries. Therefore, it begs the question, if employers strive to be the safest in their respective industries and the priority of safety is a shared responsibility in the workplace, why are workplace injuries and fatalities still so incredibly high?
One can certainly argue there are employers who do not emphasize workplace safety, thus contributing substantially to the statistics. Although there exist numerous reasons for discussion, the following certainly is in the forefront of today’s work environment. Employers face staffing shortages and/or high turnover rates that result in continuous training cycles. These reasons contribute to employees who take on extra duties for extended periods of time, work longer hours, more frequent and fewer persons on “call out” rotations, extended overtime and so forth. Burnout, lack of sleep, restrictions on vacation leave, emotional/mental health, and lack of family time are just some of the consequences to the aforementioned.
Reducing the number of workplace fatalities and injuries should be an imperative objective. Employers and their employees need to build a relationship of shared responsibility and mutual respect so all of us return home safely every day.
“Make Health and Safety a Fundamental Right. It’s a no-brainer.”