In his Feb. 19 opinion piece, Victor Davis Hanson blames solar and wind power for Texas losing electricity while it froze, echoing statements by Texas politicians that frozen wind turbines were the primary cause of the electrical shutdown.
With a little research, Hanson might have learned that gas and nuclear power sources also froze, resulting in significantly greater power losses than those from wind turbines. The real culprit — Texas didn’t prepare, despite recommendations to winterize after winter storm blackouts in 2011. For Hanson and Texas Governors Perry and Abbott, “he did it” is perhaps the best cover for incompetence.
(Memo — Iowa’s turbines stayed online because power companies spend the money to winterize them.)
Texas will now ask the rest of us to help defray their self-created problems, as they did when Hurricane Harvey dumped record amounts of rain on flood prone areas that developers had been allowed to overdevelop; Ted Cruz, who fought aid for New Jersey and New York after Hurricane Sandy, besought billions of federal relief for Harvey’s damages.
The broader issue is, having oversupplied our atmosphere with greenhouse gases, we are dangerously changing the climate and are increasingly being hit with weather catastrophes and their costs; flooding in Iowa due to extreme rain events, flooding in coastal areas due to hurricanes and rising sea levels, fires in California, freezing in Texas. As the great Sen. Everett Dirksen might have put it — a flood here, a fire there, pretty soon you’ll spend real money.