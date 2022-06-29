Before you spend a lot of time and energy demonstrating for or against the Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade decision, take a deep breath and understand what it means. It does not mean that abortion on the national level is illegal; it just means that each state can decide what’s legal or illegal within its border(s).
Too often people complain about the state of our government, but in the same breath lament, “I don’t have time to understand this stuff! They’ll do what they want to do anyway.”
Actually “they’ll” generally do what we want, if we elect candidates who share our views on various issues, such as women’s rights/abortion, gun rights, immigration, health care, etc. So that ultimately puts the decision squarely on us, the voters.
Yes, we all must put in the time to understand which candidate(s) and parties support our positions on matters important to us. That applies at both the state and national levels. We’ll have time in the next few months to evaluate our choices and decide who to vote for in November. Don’t let others make that decision for you.
Voter apathy is a serious problem in this country. Let’s turn that around in this next election cycle. Become informed and do your duty. Your future (and your children’s) depends on it.
