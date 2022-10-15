It’s not hyperbolic to say that elections have consequences. Next month’s elections will determine who gets to make decisions crucial for all Iowans.
Ponder the following if you think you’re in control and your liberties are being respected and preserved:
1. Do you have freedom of safety? Iowans have the legal right to carry guns, which doesn’t go far enough. The Iowa Legislature is proposing an amendment making it nearly impossible to update or change our gun laws. You must vote no on this amendment.
2. Are your property rights more protected than a corporation who wants their pipeline going through your heritage farm?
3. How’s the funding of your public education? Since the current administration took control, public school funding decisions seem to be made in deference to for-profit private schools.
4. Right to health? Clean air and water rights? Not if they restrict corporate profits or conflict with their beliefs. Contraception accessibility, illegal until 1965, and family size may ultimately be determined by our state legislators?
5. Right to age with dignity? Can we rely on a party that has been trying to privatize Social Security or Medicare to maintain them for elderly and disadvantaged Iowans? U.S. Sen. Rick Scott wants to revote on bills every five years. Will Social Security or Medicare coverage survive these votes?
Economic circumstances rise and fall. However, once rights are lost, it could take generations to reclaim.
Let’s elect candidates who adhere to our state motto: Our liberties we prize, and our rights we will maintain.
