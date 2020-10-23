In a Cabinet meeting, President Trump called Pentagon officials “a bunch of dopes and babies”, stating “I wouldn’t go to war with you people” — true because he dodged his opportunity to join them in the 1960s, thanks to those pesky heel spurs.
He’s described administration Generals Mattis, Kelly and McMaster as “in over their heads” — his encore to “I know more than the generals.”
He pardoned war criminals that tortured, shot civilians — undermining military justice, fueling his provocateur image but compromising discipline and flaunting international treaties.
He’s disdained national service, commenting at Arlington Cemetery “What was in it for them?” He’s shown disrespect for downed pilots, captured Americans, and for lives lost. Reprehensibly, Trump initially denied half-staff flags honoring Senator McCain.
Trump diverted veterans’ event proceeds to purchase a portrait of himself.
He refused to confront Russian President Putin over reported Russian bounties on U.S. troops.
He’s bought adulation via military pay raises; similarly he’s bought silence for lifelong personal indiscretions.
Recently my wife and I were guests at the U.S. Air Force Academy, whose cadet motto is “We will not lie, steal, or cheat, nor tolerate among us anyone who does.” Shouldn’t that also apply to the president?
Retired senior military are denouncing Trump with top-down messaging. Marine friends I served with stateside and in Vietnam, and others I’ve since met, concur — he’s losing traditionally conservative military voters. Maybe we’ve had enough and just don’t like being called “suckers and losers.”