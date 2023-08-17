On Aug. 1, the rating agency Fitch dropped the U.S. government’s long-term credit rating from AAA to AA+. Fitch said the downgrade “reflects the expected fiscal deterioration over the next two or three years, a high and growing general government debt burden, and the erosion of governance.” The surprise is that, in light of Fitch’s concern about how the Biden administration manages the federal government, the rating agency didn’t downgrade further. Save for the detrimental effect a further downgrade would have on the markets, a bigger lowering is justified.

In a Fitch statement, the agency said: “There has been a steady deterioration in standards of governance over the last 20 years, including on fiscal and debt matters. The repeated debt limit political standoffs and last-minute resolutions have eroded confidence in fiscal management.”

Recommended for you

Joe Guzzardi is a nationally syndicated newspaper columnist who writes about immigration and related social issues. Contact him at jguzzardi@pfirdc.org.