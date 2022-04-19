Very often, the way reporters are portrayed on television and in books and film isn’t particularly accurate. Probably a lot of professions would say the same thing.
One aspect that particularly bugs me is the way the relationship between law enforcement and reporters is presented as antagonistic, like the two are enemies at cross purposes.
The picture that sketches looks nothing like the relationships the TH has with Dubuque law enforcement. In my 30-plus years at the TH, we have worked closely and worked well with all the Dubuque County sheriffs and Dubuque police chiefs we’ve had.
That’s not say to say there have never been disagreements between us. But by and large, law enforcement officials understand our role in communicating with the public on law enforcement matters is a big part of public safety. We help them whenever we can, and they help us. We are all members of the same community, after all, and we all know public safety is a paramount concern to residents.
Former Dubuque Police Chief Mark Dalsing personified that positive working relationship. He defied the stereotype of stoic police chief with his goofy sense of humor and tenderhearted way. I’ve done my share of 5K runs, and Dalsing was nearly always there — in the back of the pack with me, joking about trying to outrun the moms speed-walking while pushing strollers. He made a point to be at those events, especially for the causes he cared about, like the Mellon Sisters Race Against Violence.
He often used his excellent writing skills to speak to the community on the police department’s Facebook page. Sometimes, I reached out to him and asked that we be allowed to publish his essays on our opinion page because I thought his messaging was so on point, it was something I thought more people needed to hear. He always obliged.
One that stands out was a column that Dalsing wrote in the days after George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police was captured on video. Dalsing didn’t equivocate.
“I don’t need to know what other video is out there. I don’t need to know what prompted the encounter. I don’t need to know what happened in the moments before the video started. I don’t need to know the personal history of anyone in the video. Everything I need to know is in the video.
“A man — George Floyd — was not treated like a human being and lost his life. Another man recklessly took that life with apparent indifference. The second man wore a uniform.
“I don’t know how officers are trained in all parts of the country or what verbiage is in their oath of office, but 30 years’ experience tells me the second man disregarded his training and violated his oath of office.”
Dalsing participated in every Black Lives Matter march in our community that summer, sometimes arm in arm with the Queens of Peace, the women who organized the peaceful marches.
Around the holidays in 2020, he penned a touching piece with a message about homelessness, prompted by the many calls that police get every year.
“One of the regular complaints we get is on ‘homeless’ people hanging out somewhere and being ‘intimidating’ to people walking to and from work, stores or businesses. When we get there, we find people enjoying a park bench or chair in a plaza, park or other public space. That’s it. Maybe they look a little disheveled or have bags containing their entire life, but they are doing nothing illegal. They are just existing.
“Sometimes, we get calls about people acting ‘odd’ and will respond. Someone dressed flamboyantly and dancing is not a crime. Someone blessing buildings is not a crime. Brain health is a serious issue in our community and nationwide, and we will help anyone in any way we can. But having a brain health issue is most definitely not a crime.”
No doubt Dalsing’s sudden death has sent shockwaves through our community. We salute his 32 years of service on the Dubuque Police Department. I will be forever grateful for his keen understanding of the important role that journalists play in public safety and the great relationship we shared.