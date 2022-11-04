There seems to be a lot of hand wringing over the upcoming vote on Public Measure No. 1, which would add the right to keep and bear arms as an amendment to the Iowa Constitution. It also includes “strict scrutiny” as the review process for new gun restrictions — and for review of existing gun rights.

We don’t need more firearm restrictions, nor do we need to allow activist judges (of which there are many) to restrict gun rights now on the books. This amendment will protect the rights of law abiding citizens.

