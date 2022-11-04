There seems to be a lot of hand wringing over the upcoming vote on Public Measure No. 1, which would add the right to keep and bear arms as an amendment to the Iowa Constitution. It also includes “strict scrutiny” as the review process for new gun restrictions — and for review of existing gun rights.
We don’t need more firearm restrictions, nor do we need to allow activist judges (of which there are many) to restrict gun rights now on the books. This amendment will protect the rights of law abiding citizens.
There will always be gang bangers, thugs, criminals and those with mental health issues who should not have access to firearms. Yet they do, the law be damned. Law-abiding gun owners are every bit as concerned about that as are the “gun safety” (read gun control!) and the “common sense gun laws” crowd. Notice how frequently this publication reports on a person charged as a “felon in possession of a firearm.” Sadly laws, no matter how well intended, will prevent that.
Oh yes ... the Archdiocese of Dubuque has publicly weighed in against this amendment. Perhaps it should concentrate on condemning the effort of those who demand “codifying” the “right” to abortion in the United States. Now there’s a horrible, current clear and present issue.
The negative blather over Public Measure No. 1 is fearmongering based on little more than conjecture and politics.
