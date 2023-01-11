For years, Telegraph Herald editorials have encouraged local governments to seek opportunities for consolidation and/or cooperation. The opportunities might involve similar government entities (two or more counties, for example) or differing entities whose service areas overlap (such as a city and school district). The cooperation might be as straightforward as joint purchasing to attract more competitive bids from vendors, to sharing employees to contracting for services (often through 28E agreements).
In 2014, when the county recorder retired, a TH editorial noted a question raised in Iowa courthouses from time to time — could counties abolish the position of county recorder and reassign those duties to the auditor and/or treasurer?
That question had been raised in TH editorials before, and some county officials took issue with the notion, stating that it wouldn’t work here. Supervisors back then, who didn’t relish a fight with a fellow elected official, let the idea disappear from their radar.
However, with the resignation of John Murphy, who had just been reelected to his post as county recorder, another opportunity arises to reconsider sharing positions. This time, at long last, county supervisors are willing to give the idea a thorough airing.
The timing is finally right. Discussion of reorganization and consolidation of jobs — in government, in business and in other organizations — is more palatable when there is not someone currently holding the job. The focus remains on the organization and not an individual. The vacancy creates a great time to consider consolidation.
Any time a government position is vacated in this way, it’s fair and frugal to take a hard look at the duties assigned to the role and determine whether efficiencies could be found.
Dubuque County Auditor Kevin Dragotto has been managing both offices in Murphy’s absence and believes a merger would be a great idea.
If consolidation of the roles were to happen, it would require citizen action. Residents would have to submit a petition calling for the change in order for a proposed merger to be put on the ballot, perhaps as early as November 2024. The number of signatures required for such a petition would be equal to at least 25% of the total votes cast in the highest-vote-receiving county office in the most recent election. That means petitioners would need to secure nearly 10,000 signatures to mark a quarter of the ballots cast in the Dubuque County attorney election last year.
No simple task, to be sure. But here’s an opportunity to save expenses and streamline roles within the courthouse. Dubuque County supervisors should continue to discuss this option and provide county residents with good information on what such a change would mean.
If serious consideration of consolidation is ever to occur, now, when no elected official would be displaced, would be the best time to give the idea real vetting.
Editorials reflect the consensus of the Telegraph Herald Editorial Board.
