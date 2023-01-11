For years, Telegraph Herald editorials have encouraged local governments to seek opportunities for consolidation and/or cooperation. The opportunities might involve similar government entities (two or more counties, for example) or differing entities whose service areas overlap (such as a city and school district). The cooperation might be as straightforward as joint purchasing to attract more competitive bids from vendors, to sharing employees to contracting for services (often through 28E agreements).

In 2014, when the county recorder retired, a TH editorial noted a question raised in Iowa courthouses from time to time — could counties abolish the position of county recorder and reassign those duties to the auditor and/or treasurer?

Recommended for you

Editorials reflect the consensus of the Telegraph Herald Editorial Board.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.