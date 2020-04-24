The League of Women Voters reminds everyone to use their right to vote with an absentee ballot for the June 2 Iowa primary. The people we elect impact many aspects of our daily lives and the freedoms we cherish.
Absentee ballot requests forms are being mailed to all registered voters in Iowa for the June 2 primary election. Voters are encouraged by both county auditors and the secretary of state to vote by mail due to COVID-19. Voting by mail makes casting our ballots accessible, convenient, and safe. If you need to update your voter registration you can go to https://dubuquecounty.org/elections/ or call 563-589-4457. Your ballot request needs to be placed before May 22 and the ballot received back at the courthouse before June 2. You will need to declare a party on the ballot request because this is a primary election.
Sample ballots and voting sites are on the dubuquecounty.org website. Some voting sites will be open on June 2, and voters must show an ID. All candidates have information about themselves on their own websites. The Telegraph Herald plans articles on the candidates for early May. There are two Republican candidates vying for the position to run against District 1 Representative Abby Finkenauer. There are five Democratic candidates vying for the position to run against Senator Joni Ernst. Your vote makes democracy work.