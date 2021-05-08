Victor Davis Hanson writes as if he just emerged from a hole in the ground. His Friday, April 23, article talks about the U.S. Supreme Court and the Senate filibuster as if they have been the same since our country was founded. He acts like social distress has never been seen before. He wants you to believe Democrats invented nation spending deficits.
He uses the phrase “centuries of custom and tradition” to complain about changing attitudes and beliefs. Not sure which century he is referring to, but nothing in this world has ever been the same from day to day!
For a historian, he is lacking in common sense and connection to the present. He doesn’t seem to recognize the millions of changes that have taken place over those centuries to get us to today.