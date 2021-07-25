After reading the article in the Telegraph Herald of July 11 regarding the Aug. 12 Field of Dreams baseball game, I’m not sure why lifelong baseball fans would spend hundreds of dollars to attend, knowing their odds of getting a ticket to “the game” are “slim to none,” and who knows at what exorbitant price?
Why attend an event that’s basically a “Taste of Dyersville” and a baseball game featuring out-of-state under 14-year-old players, instead of some of Northeast Iowa’s best high school players?
Why attend if there are no baseball exhibits, lectures or realistic chances to meet the players? Why wasn’t there more coordination with Dubuque which has a rich and storied tradition with baseball going back to the 1860s, including legendary players like Charlie Comiskey. After dropping its Major League affiliation with Clinton and Burlington recently, the last thing the Field of Dreams’ future needs is an event that includes corporate sponsors; season ticket holders from Chicago and New York; a few Iowa “politicos,” and a very few lucky ordinary Iowa baseball fans.
To announce a lottery less than month before the event creates major challenges for the fans — getting rooms, etc., even if you’re lucky enough to get a ticket.
As a lifelong baseball and Yankee fan, an Iowa baseball historian and 35-year member of SABR (Society for American Baseball Research), I’m someone who hopes my doubts are disproved, and it turns out to be a great success.