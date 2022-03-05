I am a 64-year-old sports fan. I like going to all different sporting events. With it being basketball season, I have attended games all over the tri-states, starting with our parish league, St. Joseph, Sinsinawa, Wis., seventh-eighth grade boys, who by the way, won the Madison-Edgewood tournament last weekend! I attended Wahlert boys’ basketball, watched them play Cedar Falls and a couple of other games. I went to the Wendy’s Classic and watched three games. I attended Cuba City games, (with the coach with the most wins in Wisconsin history) play numerous times. I watched the ranked teams from Mineral Point and Southwestern play numerous times. I attended the East Dubuque-Galena game at East Dubuque.
I watched the ranked UW-Platteville men’s basketball team play also. At each and every one of these games, I paid entrance with cash. I enjoyed watching each and every game.
So, on Feb. 23, I went up to Senior High School to watch the girls substate game, Bellevue taking on Cascade. I arrived 45 minutes before the game. I had cash for the ticket ... but got turned away because I hadn’t purchased a ticket on a smartphone. I told the admissions I do not own a smartphone, I have a flip phone. There were no accommodations for someone without a smartphone. Doesn’t this sound a bit like discrimination?
I guess I should have gone to the East Dubuque-Galena game in Scales Mound. I heard it was an exciting game. I know they would have taken my cash.