Higher education is at a crossroads. Private and public institutions in the Dubuque area are under significant stress due to the pandemic.
As I write this, each of the regional colleges in our area is finalizing its enrollment numbers, and by all accounts it will be a challenging year for us; fewer students will have taken up residence in Dubuque this year, and exponentially greater effort than ever before will have been put forth to prepare our local campuses and welcome students to town.
By now, each of the area institutions has started back up for the fall 2020 semester. Incredible expense has gone into preparing our local campuses for the return to classes, athletics, dining, student life and the many other social aspects of college life. We desperately want this to be the start of a meaningful year of academic progress for everyone on our campuses; we want to educate and equip the next generation of servant-leaders to impact this community, the nation, the world.
We so-much missed the spring commencement services at each of our local campuses. It’s such a rich tradition and celebration at the completion of a journey; we sincerely hope and diligently plan not to miss another one. But there is no guarantee.
Speaking for students and employees at our area institutions, we at Emmaus Bible College, like the others, are living with a whole new vocabulary. It is an era of terms such as “social distancing,” “face-covering,” with the constant possibility of hearing of someone announce, “positive test!” or “outbreak!” We sincerely hope not.
In that context, I invite you to celebrate the many positives we as a community are experiencing.
For example:
1. Local colleges and universities are working together with one another, and with community leaders, with state and local legislators to compare notes and navigate through the many uncertainties. This time of stress has forged and strengthened our relationships with one another. We will reap the benefit of such links well into the future!
Divine Word College in Epworth, Northeast Iowa Community College, Emmaus Bible College, Clarke University, University of Dubuque, Loras College, Wartburg Seminary, University of Wisconsin-Platteville — these are the many regionally accredited institutions that have been working with one another, getting ready to serve our student population for another year.
2. Staff members have been diligently preparing our campuses — campus rearrangements, food service adjustments, athletic accommodations. Thank them if you know one of them. It’s been a summer season of hard work and diligent preparation.
3. Faculty members are exhibiting flexibility like no time ever before. Flipping to online education on a dime last March; preparing new ways to deliver their academic material; being ready to serve students whether in-class on-campus, or for the possibility of having to return to remote instruction.
These are just a few examples of what it has taken to get back to campus life. Previous editorials by Loras President Jim Collins, NICC’s Dr. Liang Chee Wee and others have enumerated the many benefits of higher education. We are privileged to have so many options right here in the Dubuque community. Thank you, Dubuque, for the hospitable climate. Thank you, students, families, faculty members and other employees for joining us once again. Let’s be careful and let’s stay healthy so we can stay on campus.