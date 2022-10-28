Two separate incidents of lethal gun violence have recently impacted our area in many ways. The Maquoketa Caves shooting tragically left two parents and one of their children dead. Guests at my BnB were unable to begin their bucket list visit of going to all the state parks in Iowa.

Earlier this month, another shooting happened. This time, a “dispute between a disgruntled husband and his wife” happened in the Bellevue Heights area just five miles from my home and business. Angela Prichard, who often took care of my dogs at Mississippi Ridge Kennels, immediately came to mind. I did not necessarily regard Angela as a friend, but she was an invaluable part of my “village” who enable me to travel for work. When I saw in print that she was shot dead, my heart sank.

