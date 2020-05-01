The City of Dubuque has asked the bargaining unit (unions) to ask employees to forgo a wage increase?
These are the backbone of the city: bus operators, street department, firefighters, police. If they are willing to have their wages froze, then I believe City Manager Mike Van Milligen should take a pay cut. His salary of $200,000-plus per year is far greater than any other city employee. What about other department heads? I am not saying their jobs are not important but they might think about taking a pay cut.
I am glad that the average employee is willing to forgo a pay raise. I’m sure the city is feeling the pinch. We all are.