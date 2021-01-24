The plan by the City Council to allow 1/2% increase in sales tax isn’t practical. A more positive approach would be to campaign to Congress to require all online shopping vendors to charge the local option taxes on their online orders.
Good reasons come to mind.
During the COVID-19 crisis, large groups of consumers (including Dubuque County) have become accustomed to shopping online.
The second reason, it levels the playing field for Iowa business. All Iowa business and professional vendors are required by law to charge that tax.
Last but not least, an aggressive campaign has been launched to encourage citizens to shop locally. This approach is more expedient than trying to increase the tax rate. Not only will county and city government get more revenue, but so will the school systems.