Hope is a big deal!
It can be big deal do a little thing to support people who want to change things for the better for our brothers and sisters among us who struggle with poverty, injustice or racism who need help and hope.
I want to “stand with” and “speak up” in support of the leaders of our community, the members of our Dubuque City Council, administration, staff and others in dealing with complex powerful structures and systems affecting the dignity and opportunity of our brothers and sisters.
If you feel the same way, I invite you to say so to them and to your friends and neighbors. Hope is a big deal!