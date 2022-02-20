Iowa is at a crossroads as we map out our future, and the stakes are high. The “Holy Grail” of a booming economy, growing population and cleaner environment can be ours … but we must choose … wisely.
The Iowa Biofuels Access Bill proposed by Gov. Kim Reynolds and passed by an overwhelming and bipartisan majority out of the Iowa House of Representatives is a wise choice for Iowa. Unlike last year, this is a mostly incentive-based approach to promoting higher blends of biofuels. This is the result of a year’s worth of listening to opponents and reworking the approach. This bill will increase consumer access to higher biofuel blends at the pump like E15 (15% ethanol) and B20 (20% biodiesel), save Iowans money at the pump and increase the amount of money available for infrastructure upgrades in the Road Use Tax Fund.
Increased consumer choice at the pump and access to higher blends can help grow Iowa exponentially. A recent study by ABF Economics shows that in 2021, biodiesel supported 6,513 full-time-equivalent jobs in all sectors of the Iowa economy. It also contributed an astounding $1.2 billion of Iowa’s Gross Domestic Product.
Even better, the Biofuels Access Bill does all of this while also protecting small, rural fuel retailers from costly rebuilds. It will help retailers update and upgrade their equipment to handle higher blends with additional investments in the Renewable Fuels Infrastructure Fund. Rather than letting coastal elites run the show, Iowa can take control of the fuel narrative and help promote low carbon alternatives that benefit our farmers and our state. This is a positive for Iowa jobs in the biofuel, grain production, livestock and fuel industries.
The Iowa Senate now considers the bill. Now is the time to make your voice heard! Contact your senator and ask for support. Iowa must choose wisely, and the wise choice is biofuels.
The author is general manager of Western Dubuque Biodiesel in Farley, Iowa, former president and current board member of the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association, Governing Board member of the National Biodiesel Board and past president of the Iowa Biodiesel Board. His email address is tom.brooks@wdbiodiesel.net.