I encourage you to express your support to Dubuque County, the City of Dubuque, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources and Friends of the Mines of Spain to approve the proposed agreement sharing costs to reopen the E.B. Lyons Nature Center. Not only is the building a great resource for local meetings and environmental education, it provides value to visitors outside the city and county who visit the Mines of Spain Recreational Area.
By keeping the center open, it provides positive visibility and an enjoyable experience for those new visitors to the area. Look upon it as promoting tourism for the area. By having a naturalist at the site, the center could be kept open regular hours. The Friends of the Mines of Spain are also willing to volunteer hours doing maintenance, maintaining gardens and providing information.
I am a volunteer for the Friends of the Mines of Spain and maintain the bird feeders. Why on a recent Saturday, when feeding the birds, I had three groups of visitors not from the area asking me about various trails in the park. If we can provide information to visitors, it provides a positive experience and could promote return visitors to the park.