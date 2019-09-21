Time to get some serious facts about gun control into the discussion.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in 2017, the most recent year for which complete data is available, 39,773 people died from gun-related injuries in the U.S.
Suicides accounted for 23,854 (60%) of deaths from gun-related injuries. I seriously doubt very many suicides involved any rifle.
The most media-worthy gun-related deaths were murders 14,542 (37%), 553 (1.4%) involved law enforcement, 486 (1.2%) were unintentional and 338 (0.8%) had undetermined circumstances.