A friend was recently lectured about getting vaccinated. Why should someone else have anything to say about if I get vaccinated. Why don’t people mind their own business? Maybe there are some reasons.
1. Unvaccinated are more likely to contract Covid which is presently resulting in more chance of infecting others.
2. Each transmission gives more chance for mutations which so far have resulted in the more troublesome Delta variant. Future mutations could bring on new problems which we may not have an answer for. Some mutations are good, i.e. polled in cattle, but some are devastating, i.e. sickle cell anemia and another problem, CWD in deer and elk.
3. The overloading of hospital facilities with Covid patients which creates problems for people with other medical needs which may require hospital rooms.
4. Problems with health for medical personal who become overwhelmed with their professional responsibilities when overloaded. Many have quit. Some have died.
5. Inability or reluctance of those who may be more vulnerable to an infection of Covid to return to work or other activities.
6. Effect on economy of the reluctance of potential employees of businesses to rejoin the workforce because of Covid concerns.
7. The effect that unchecked Covid has on children. Activities cut back. Possible effect on in person learning and social development, and affects on the need for masking which seems to be a community dividing action.
Getting vaccinated isn’t as important for yourself as for your children and grandchildren.