We need to plan for the letter that will be coming in a few years about the need for a new Soccer Complex: “Our corporate office says our bottom line is suffering and we are losing investors. We are tired of complaints about our increasing user fees for the volleyball courts, soccer and baseball fields. You can understand we can’t make enough selling Pepsi, popcorn and Snickers bars with our now nearly $4 million investment. We need to sell the soccer and baseball area for condominiums ASAP. I am sure you understand — we are not a nonprofit.”
It would seem reasonable that the City of Dubuque, the Dubuque Community School District and the soccer community should start setting money aside for this future event. We should anticipate the call in three years. The city could do $300,000 each year, corporate and friends of soccer $300,000, and the school district could set aside their $1 million now and not saddle the next school board for money. This amount should suffice since last time the soccer community put in nearly $1 million of volunteer work and materials for the complex.
If we have not budgeted the money, and we aren’t prepared, then the kids will have to wait until the new complex is built for practices and games. In the meantime, the staff at many schools would likely have to return to coordinating the use of their field for soccer practices. Cross-country meets, though, could be at Bunker Hill Golf course on Saturday afternoons.
