To discuss common decency, we must enter the arena of morality.
Most evidence demonstrates that morality and ethics are handed down genetically and culturally.
So, what is “moral”? I use the dictionary definitions here. Moral behavior is “a manner, characteristic, or proper behavior” in terms of intentions and actions. It is right or wrong regarding the one who acted.
Thus, morality encompasses how we act and think towards other human individuals. Such actions are “right or wrong with regards to the other person’s survival or flourishing”. Common decency means (morally) attending to those needs. Our government at present, has shirked this responsibility. Civility within America is broken, and much of this is due to those who should defend it. Numerous examples of our crumbling American decency exist, but I will supply two recent ones and attempt to delineate one causal element for our decline of human decency.
Example 1. Vanessa Bryant and Chris Chester both lost a spouse and a child to a helicopter crash killing nine people. During the crash investigation members of the LA Sheriff’s and Fire Departments took Iphone images of the victims and disseminated them to social media. This was a horrible, insensitive invasion of privacy during a time of extreme grief. Such privacy violations impart enormous emotional, physical, and economic harm on the victim revealing a complete absence of common decency by government workers. Bryant and Chester won their civil suit holding the workers accountable for their actions to the tune of $31 million, but most victims of social media harm lack the finances to sue and hold their perpetuators accountable.
Example 2. As an attention-getting device, the Florida Governor Ron DeSantis sent migrant refugees from Texas and Florida to Martha’s Vineyard in the north. Such shenaniganry is offensive and outright cruel to legal refugees who have little recourse for this form of governmental human trafficking. Such attention-getting distractions and political stunts are aimed at social media. From a moral standpoint, DeSantis’ plane trip violates the main element of Kant’s Moral Theory whereby it’s sinful to use another person to get what you want. Many government officials no longer act as arbitrators of decency. In this sense America is broken. Common sense cannot exist where common decency is lacking!
Say Anything.
The social media platforms began with the concept that complete freedom of speech is important for users and vowed not to censor any statements. But social media platform algorithms emphasize “likes,” shares, and reshares. Increased time on the platform also means increasing the platform’s advertising revenue. This has resulted in steering many users to fringe political group statements and groups. Fringe groups know they can increase their overall presence and viewing numbers by massive within their group shares and reshares. A flood of social information became a torrent of lies, violent content, and conspiracy theories (think, Alex Jones, or Breitbart). These extreme views bubbled up to other platform areas.
Humans have a cognitive weak point whereby repeated exposure of absurd claims and seemingly wide acceptance by others make them ‘feel’ truer.
This occurs even when claims are devoid of evidence resulting in absurd claims becoming prevalent. Eventually such assertions became more accepted as political agendas.
Does Social Media Change Our Priorities?
In 1984 over 3000 British parents were asked what their pre-teen and teenaged children wanted to be when they grew up. Teachers, doctors, and bankers were the top of their list. In 2009 after social media took hold, a similar poll was taken and over one-third aspired to be a pop star, actor, or athlete. Narcissism has taken hold as most teens prefer to be famous rather than academically gifted.
Social media has not only changed our civil interactions but also our political and life ambitions. We are now at a point where political parties have become outright clans (think Hatfield’s and McCoy’s) and crossing over is threatened violence.
