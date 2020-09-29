As an expression of goodwill and genuine concern, most Iowans would stop to help someone who has been in a car accident or experienced some other difficulty. I am grateful to such people.
One of the ways I express goodwill and concern for others is by wearing a mask. Because unknowingly, I could be responsible for the unintended consequence of spreading COVID-19 to others, including family and friends, I wear a mask. This is not about me and my freedom. It is about others.
Over 200,000 persons of all ages in our country who have had firsthand experience with COVID-19 cannot share their concerns and warn us about this silent and invisible killer because it has taken their lives.
Facts, science, directives from the CDC and our own city leadership invite us to be good neighbors. Everyone needs to step up and wear a mask as an expression of concern for others and for the common good.