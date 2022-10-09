Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
The Democrats could win if they would make election issues of the Republicans, and how the Republicans:
1. Made a mad overdrive effort to put women under Taliban-like law with their anti-abortion/anti-birth control laws, and making it illegal for those seeking to travel out of state.
2. Giving big tax reductions to the ultra-rich, while giving a peanut to the poor so they wouldn’t oppose the legislation.
3. Put voter suppression laws in place to make it more difficult for poor and laboring people to vote because they are mostly Democrats.
4. Refusal to outlaw assault rifles.
5. Supporting and praising former President Trump and those who attacked the nation’s capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
6. Justify police who kill non-attacking, non-dangerous citizens.
7. Iowa legislators passed a law to “protect drivers that strike protesters,” making it legal to run someone over while claiming to be “pro-life.”
Democrats should make the public aware of these issues. The Republicans will try to elude and divert attention away from them.
