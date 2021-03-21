Republicans are working hard to hurt Iowans by changing Iowa’s unemployment compensation insurance.
Republicans want a one-week waiting period before collecting unemployment. An individual would surrender the first week of unemployment and have it put on the back end of their claim. This would be detrimental because the maximum duration of unemployment benefits for claimants is 26 weeks. Generally, only 25% (pre-COVID) of claimants exhaust their benefits. In 2018, the average duration of benefits was 12.8 weeks. This change means a claimant wouldn’t see that lost week of benefits if he or she went off unemployment before exhausting unemployment benefits.
Unemployed Iowans are living paycheck to paycheck and cannot afford to lose compensation for that first week while waiting to get back to work.
Republicans also want to change the way unemployment is calculated when a company like Flexsteel closes its doors in Dubuque and moves production to Mexico. Under current law, a claimant receives one half their wage credit for 39 weeks. The proposed changes would treat these claims like a regular claim and cut the amount of money and duration the unemployed would receive under the current law. The unemployed are already in jeopardy of losing health insurance and pension benefits.
This legislation will make it harder for the state to recruit and maintain workers, especially in the building trades, who rely on this benefit to bridge the gap between construction jobs.