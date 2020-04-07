I walk about four miles per day, and as I walked on Asbury Road between Carter Road and JFK Road on Thursday I decided to wave at every car that drove by.
I was amazed!
Almost every single car waved to me and there were a lot of them! This says so much to me about the wonderful people in Dubuque. People are hurting, scared, fearful for their jobs, as well as their lives! Despite these things, what wonderful, loving, caring people who still performed a small gesture of kindness! It made me realize that a smile, a wave or a “thumbs up” can surely uplift somebody’s spirit and it can be done while practicing physical/social distancing.
My brother, Gary, who is the play-by-play announcer for UNI football and basketball has a famed line “I love this team!” I can echo his sentiments and say “I love this city!”
Finally, do what is asked of you to protect yourself and others and support your small businesses and tip well. To see this pandemic end, do the “18 inch” gesture. It is 18 inches from your knees to the floor. Please get on your knees often and ask God to heal our land physically and spiritually. God is on the throne so don’t lose hope and keep your boots in His camp.
We can do this, Dubuque! Continue to do acts of kindness like a friendly wave to a walker on the sidewalk in his Cubs hooded sweatshirt.