“I didn’t sign up for this.”
If, over the past 18 months, you haven’t said or thought it as least once, you’ve been living through a pandemic far different than mine.
My first time hit while I paced my office in mid-March of 2020, weighing whether the bus loading our softball team for the airport and spring training in Florida should be stopped, unloaded and sent home. The money lost on non-refundable airfares and hotel deposits combined with the anticipated deep disappointment of our student-athletes who had fundraised for more than a year to make the trip happen felt far more tangible than a disease which to that point held far more unknowns than knowns.
We canceled the trip and within a few days switched from nearly all in-person learning to all remote. Was this what I had signed up for?
During the ensuing spring and summer months of reacting, researching, pivoting, revising and rethinking our plans for the fall semester, my home’s patio became not only my favored remote work location but also my refuge. From the same seat where I would pray for and convene our COVID-19 leadership team’s virtual meetings, I would often by day’s end find myself just sitting and staring. A self-proclaimed hard optimist, I continuously sought the good and positive and affirming in our work. I could not always find it.
And when my father died that June in Texas and I was prohibited from being present as he left this life, I crumpled, cried, and — with apologies to our neighbors — yelled more than once into the greenbelt behind our house. It was not what I had signed up for.
As the pandemic roared through the first of what would become several peaks and valleys — stealing millions of lives and creating long-term brain health and other debilitating effects for many survivors — I many times struggled to make sense of what any one of us could do to make a difference. In Dubuque, the diverse and growing network of public health and health care professionals, educators at all levels, civic leaders and caregivers of all types that had initially emerged spontaneously had by now established an appreciable rhythm of information sharing, troubleshooting and cooperative planning. People who had never met before were regularly in each other’s business and for all the right reasons. Although our varying circumstances meant we could never always reach consensus, at the very least we knew we were not alone in seeking answers, finding hope, failing forward. If it felt different, it’s because it was different.
Make no mistake, this pandemic is not over, and life will never be the same. But what if emerging from our terrible, collective shared experience — a kind of empathy that none of us ever wanted — we were to carry forward the very best of what we have learned from it? That we truly have far more in common than we do differences. That we possess much more knowledge, wisdom and understanding that we can share than which must be secured, protected and withheld at all costs.
Someone asked me recently, “Why do you always keep your camera on in virtual meetings? Don’t you ever just want to shut it off, walk away and not have to worry about what people think about you?” It was an excellent, timely, and entirely appropriate question. As a former radio guy, I am wired to do exactly that: Listen in, be invisible, share a few words and move on with the schedule until sign-off. There’s a lot to like about predictability. But that’s not what I signed up for.