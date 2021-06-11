Last week, on June 4, the TH published a story explaining that young adults were lagging behind other local demographic groups in the percentage of their cohort vaccinated for COVID-19.
Also on June 4, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reacted to a new study showing that nearly one-third of teenagers hospitalized with COVID-19 during a surge of cases early this year required intensive care, while 5% required mechanical ventilation.
While hospitalizations were leveling off for the 65 and older crowd in March and April, thanks to vaccines, there was an uptick in the rates of adolescents and teens getting extremely ill during that time. CDC and other experts are concerned about the potential for severe disease in young people, given what they saw this spring.
Last week’s data showed that just about 34% of people age 16 to 29 were vaccinated in Dubuque County. For the 65 and older crowd, the percentage is above 90. Here’s an instance where millennials and Gen Z really do need to listen to boomers — Get your shot.
Yes, the young and healthy typically have not been hit as hard by the virus. But the CDC warning is real, and the image of young people on ventilators ought to be enough to drive more of this demographic toward getting vaccinated. This is a generation of young people who, for the most part, were taken to the pediatrician by their parents and dutifully vaccinated for measles, mumps, rubella, chickenpox, polio, hepatitis, diphtheria, tetanus and whooping cough. It’s just one more shot. And it’s a really important one. Unlike polio, we aren’t to herd immunity yet for COVID-19.
Encourage the young people in your life to get a vaccine — for their own sake, and for the rest of us.
As the mercury rises, Iowans know the days of butter sculptures and deep-fried pickles can’t be far behind. Indeed, the Iowa State Fair is just two months away. Fair officials haven’t said yet just what the fair will look like this year, but plans are in the works for festivities to be unveiled in July.
We know already one tradition that will continue — choosing an “Iowan of the Day.” This could be the year someone from our neck of the woods gets the royal fair treatment by being honored with this designation. Once again this year, 10 Iowans will be honored for their strong work ethic, loyalty to helping others and outstanding sense of Iowa pride. The winning Hawkeyes will get overnight accommodations at the Des Moines Marriott, four tickets to that evening’s show in the Grandstand, introduction on the Bill and Anne Riley Stage, $200 and — perhaps the best perk of anyone who has trudged the huge campus — use of a golf cart all day.
The fair’s Blue Ribbon Foundation has honored “Iowans of the Day” since 1997, and in that time, just two winners hailed from Dubuque — Jane Tornblom in 1999 and Donald Bries in 2017. In fact, northeast Iowa in general has been under-represented.
Here’s a chance to change that. For information about submitting a nomination, check out the foundation’s website at blueribbonfoundation.org. Don’t delay: The deadline is July 1.
A big frown and grimace for Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker for 1) breaking his campaign pledge, and 2) perpetuating the unscrupulous approach that is the hallmark of Illinois (Chicago) politics.
Pritzker vowed multiple times as a candidate for governor that he would veto any partisan redistricting plan for the Legislature. Yet, guess what he signed into law last week?
The new maps comport partisan-drawn districts for the General Assembly and state Supreme Court designed to keep tight reins on Democrats’ control in Illinois. That Pritzker swears the maps are aligned with both the federal and state Voting Rights Acts is a good indication that the federal and state Voting Rights Acts also need another look.
Thanks to the political maneuvering that went into the mapmaking, Republicans are nearly certain to lose representation. The new maps set up at least seven one-on-one contests between Republican incumbents in the General Assembly.
Thanks, Pritzker, for further enshrining Illinois as a place of shady politics.