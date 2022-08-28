I wish to express my disappointment in the Dubuque Community School Board’s recent decision concerning the Dubuque Soccer Complex. To move forward with Court One’s bid, the board will throw away thousands of hours of volunteer work that has gone into making the complex what it is today. To do so will be a slap in the face to all those who have spent their time and money to make the complex a premier destination for soccer.
Further, if Court One’s plans come to fruition, the complex could lose three to four full size fields. Based on their design, they’ll need two fields for the building, but then they’ll need to take one or two more fields for the extra parking they’ll need. You are essentially advocating for cutting the complex in half. Doing so will significantly reduce the ability of Dubuque AYSO and the Dubuque Soccer Club to run their programs and may well kill one or both.
All this for less than $250,000 extra and a half-baked excuse that the school district shouldn’t just support soccer. If the school district is that much in need of the extra income, cut your administrator salaries. And if the area needs more diversity in sports, that isn’t the school board’s problem to fix.
This is a very bad decision in the making. I urge you to change course and support the Soccer Alliance’s bid while there is still time. Don’t ruin the soccer complex.
