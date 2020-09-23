There is nothing like a Washingtonian moment of déjà vu to provide a clear view of politicians’ integrity.
Four years ago, the camps were clearly divided about whether to hold confirmation hearings on Merrick Garland, President Barack Obama’s pick to fill a Supreme Court vacancy. It was too close to the election, Republicans claimed, even though the election was eight months away.
With the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Friday, the buzz has begun anew — this time, with the election just 42 days away.
At the center of the 2016 discussion was Iowa’s U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, who as then-chairman of the Judiciary Committee, held the trump card, as it were, and refused to hold confirmation hearings on Garland.
It was, ironically, something Grassley referred to at the time as “the Biden Rule.” The rule (not anything that was ever formally adopted) came from a 1992 speech by then-U.S. Sen. Joe Biden, when he argued that the Senate should not fill a Supreme Court vacancy until after the presidential election.
Just four years after Garland was stonewalled, with many of the same senators sitting in their comfortable Washington offices, the same scenario has arisen — whether to proceed with hearings or hold off until after the November election.
What is a senator to do? If that senator has integrity, it will look a lot like what he or she did in 2016.
While Grassley no longer chairs the Judiciary Committee, he still sits on the panel. Before Ginsburg’s death, he recently speculated with reporters that if he were still in the chairman’s seat and a vacancy occurred, “I would not have a hearing on it because that’s what I promised the people in 2016.”
That promise was pushed aside this week, however. Grassley issued a statement Monday that said, “Taking up and evaluating a nominee in 2020 would be a decision for the current chairman of the Judiciary Committee and the Senate Majority Leader. Both have confirmed their intentions to move forward, so that’s what will happen. Once the hearings are underway, it’s my responsibility to evaluate the nominee on the merits, just as I always have.
“The Constitution gives the Senate that authority, and the American people’s voices in the most recent election couldn’t be clearer. While there was ambiguity about the American people’s will for the direction of the Supreme Court in 2016 under a divided government, there is no such ambiguity in 2020.”
The about-face from Iowa’s steadfast senior senator is disappointing.
He’s not alone. Senators on both sides are flipping positions — including all of the tri-state area senators who were in office four years ago.
Here’s what tri-state senators had to say in 2016:
Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis.: “Let the American people have a voice in the composition of the Supreme Court. ... a new president and Senate — elected by the people only a few months from now — should make that important decision. I can’t think of a fairer or more democratic process.”
Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill.: “President Obama was elected for four years in 2012 — by my watch that leaves 11 months, which is more than enough time to select a nominee, send it to the Senate, and for us to take a vote. That’s all he’s asking for and the Constitution clearly calls for it. For Senate Republicans to reject the idea that the President would have the audacity to do his job for the remainder of his term shows you just how bad things are in this Republican Congress.”
Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis.: “To ignore this nomination is wrong and irresponsible. Senate Republicans need to do their job and provide Judge Garland a hearing and an up-or-down vote.”
Sen. Joni Ernst: R-Iowa: “This is not about any particular nominee; rather this is about giving the American people a voice. I support Senator Grassley’s decision to exercise the Senate’s constitutional authority to withhold consent to a Supreme Court nomination until the next president is sworn in. We must wait to see what the people say this November, and then our next president will put forward a nominee.”
What a difference four years makes. This week, Ernst said in a statement: “Once the president puts forward his nominee for the Supreme Court, I will carry out my duty — as a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee — to evaluate the nominee for our nation’s highest court.”
This opportunity to display political courage arose following the deaths of two justices on opposite ends of the spectrum: Antonin Scalia, a staunch conservative, in 2016, and Ginsburg, a staunch liberal. Yet the two were renowned for their close friendship. While political differences seem to have driven a wedge into Washington, Scalia and Ginsburg were able to keep their disagreements intellectual. “We were best buddies,” Ginsburg wrote after Scalia died.
Both were models of integrity, steeped in their own convictions. As senators ponder whether their decisions are driven by ethics or politics, they need to look no further than these two justices for role models.