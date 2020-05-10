President Donald Trump’s failure to bail out the U.S. Postal Service is an act of voter suppression.
This year, if absentee/vote by mail voting is not available because the Postal Service is closed or severely hampered, a significant portion of the U.S. electorate, not just black voters, will suffer from voter suppression in the 2020 elections.
The pandemic decreased the volume of first-class mail and worsened pre-existing financial issues at the U.S. Post Office. Federal subsidies for the U.S. Postal Service were ended during the Reagan administration and the agency has been battling with potential insolvency for over a decade. Past federal “assistance,” like the 2006 Bush administration requirement that the Post Office prefund its pensions, imposed additional financial stress on the agency and made it more vulnerable to intermittent, but persistent calls by conservatives for privatization.
The founders knew that the Post Office was critical to a functioning democracy. Michael Inman noted in his 2012 opinion editorial at thehumanist.com, that the Post Office was established in Article I of the Constitution with a mandate to facilitate the free press, to promote political discussion and debate between the geographically dispersed populace and to avoid national debate skewed toward the interests of the rich. “Hence (the founders) established the Postal Service and gave it a mandate to subsidize independent media with deeply discounted media mail rates.”
When the president announced to the nation at the end of March that his administration had refused voter protection provisions in the COVID stimulus bill because it “had levels of voting that, if you ever agreed to it, you’d never have a Republican elected to this country again,” it was not clear that the president’s decision not to bail out the Post Office was one of the “crazy” voter protection provisions he refused to support. It was.
In fact, the administration premised corona virus relief on a failure to support the Post Office.
The president refused to sign off on totaling $2 trillion if any one of the proposals included provisions to aid the post office. Over the administration’s objections, a $10 million loan was subsequently approved but it is not enough to keep the Post Office solvent. In April, Congress signed on for additional coronavirus relief. Still nothing for the Post Office.
Voter suppression has been heavily used by Republican-led states since the mid 2000s. The imposition of strict voter ID laws, voter purges, misinformation, etc., expanded after Barack Obama’s election to the presidency and exploded after the Supreme Court decision in Shelby v. Holder in 2013.
The suppression of black votes using voter suppression tactics in swing states in 2016 was key to the president’s victories in Wisconsin, Florida and Michigan. Trump won Wisconsin by 23,000 votes, aided by a strict voter ID law. He won Florida, assisted by improper voter purges and ex-offender disenfranchisement laws by 113,000 votes; 379,000 blacks did not participate. Some 70,000 ballots cast in Detroit went uncounted in Michigan, Trump won the state by 11,000 votes.
But voter suppression tactics don’t discriminate by race. In 2018, black and white votes were suppressed in Georgia through that exact match policy and massive voter purging.
Absentee voting is critical during the pandemic. If it isn’t available, people won’t be able to cast votes. Without the Postal Service, there will be no public alternative to polling sites, no access to service in many areas, and no access to free postage.
If we want a fair vote in the 2020 presidential election, we need to require federal relief for the U.S. Postal Service.