Supreme courts of every state and federal courts have stated for nearly 200 years that acts of legislatures are presumed Constitutional until a final court ruling otherwise. The Constitution provides for a well ordered (regulated) militia. From the beginning, guns have been regulated by states.

Illinois recently passed gun restrictions signed by its governor. New York’s Legislature also did so recently and the court there declined to block the law while reviewing it when asked. The Jo Daviess County sheriff and state’s attorney apparently claim that their judgment and authority supersedes the Legislature that represents the people and pretend to have Supreme Court authority to decide constitutionality.

