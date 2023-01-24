Supreme courts of every state and federal courts have stated for nearly 200 years that acts of legislatures are presumed Constitutional until a final court ruling otherwise. The Constitution provides for a well ordered (regulated) militia. From the beginning, guns have been regulated by states.
Illinois recently passed gun restrictions signed by its governor. New York’s Legislature also did so recently and the court there declined to block the law while reviewing it when asked. The Jo Daviess County sheriff and state’s attorney apparently claim that their judgment and authority supersedes the Legislature that represents the people and pretend to have Supreme Court authority to decide constitutionality.
Wrapping themselves in the Constitution, they ignore their oaths to enforce the laws, saying they won’t arrest persons who are otherwise lawful. Then why arrest shoplifters or speeders who are otherwise lawful? Their argument is, simply put, “mistaken,” and assumes the result they apparently prefer politically.
Is this more performance law enforcement? What office will they next seek?
Police agencies, the state attorney general, and any person charged with a crime under any law can claim unconstitutionality as a defense. Properly submitted to a court, there can be an injunction (and a temporary one later ended up being issued in this case) if there is serious doubt about constitutionality. That is the correct approach.
I find it odd that law enforcement persons want more, and more dangerous, guns on our streets while we are failing to protect school kids.
Not understanding or failing their role, these men should not hold office. Vote accordingly.
