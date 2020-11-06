The idea of a very COVID Christmas is beginning to set in for most people. Before we wallow too much in our disappointment, let’s look for ways to make this holiday season better for those in need.
For kids, having toys under the tree is a big part of the holiday season, and Bryce Parks has been a man on a mission as the longtime coordinator of the local Marine Corps Toys For Tots program. Parks raises money, collects toy donations and purchases toys almost all year long as he prepares for a vast distribution to tri-state-area kids for Christmas.
Only this year, things look a little different. For one thing, the number of families in need of help has increased. Because of the pandemic, the annual free Christmas party drawing thousands of people has been called off. An annual auction — which begins Nov. 9 — will lack some of its usual dining and show packages.
But Parks is determined to make it work and believes the community will come through for Toys for Tots, the way it always has.
Here’s your chance. Yes, this Christmas will mean a departure from some traditions. But at the heart of Christmas is giving, and putting a present under the tree of a child in need is just about guaranteed to lift your holiday spirits. Check out the auction at facebook.com/DBQToysForTots.
It’s pretty cool to see that even amid a pandemic and a slowed economy, development can continue. An intriguing project is afoot to bring a boutique hotel to the Novelty Iron Works building in Dubuque’s Millwork District.
Minnesota-based development company OZ Hotels and Resorts plans to invest more than $30 million in a 103-room hotel in 2021.
That marks a great addition to this burgeoning area. With each passing year, the additions in the Millwork District enrich the area, creating the kind of community tapestry that mixes working, living and recreating in a contemporary yet vintage neighborhood.
The boutique hotel announcement comes just after the opening of Gary Dolphin’s Iron Bar, a sports cocktail lounge within Novelty Iron Works that recently debuted.
It’s great to see the development of amenities continue even amid difficult economic times.
Another new project in the works conjures images of sunny, summer, beach-filled days and the promise of good times ahead.
A Dubuque-area investment group hopes to transform an event center and campgrounds in Bellevue, Iowa, into a riverside resort featuring an aquatic center and bar. This group comes with credibility, having already developed Coconut Cove, a 40-acre resort in southwest Wisconsin. They also spearheaded transformations of Dubuque Marina & Yardarm and Whitetail Bluff Campground in Cassville, Wis..
The Bellevue project would expand the campground to more than 100 spots, add an aquatic center with a 6,000-square-foot pool, one-acre swim pond with a beach and bar with a $6 million investment.
Following a summer when people rediscovered the fun of the great outdoors, camping and beach bumming, this project sounds like an exciting opportunity to drive tourism in Bellevue. Congrats all around, and cheers to sunny days ahead.