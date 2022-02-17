As CEO of Challenge for Change and founder of Mindful Minutes for Schools, my main objective as an educator is teaching that “caring is sharing,” and people who actively care for the wellness of our children and the health of our community make the world a better place.
One such person is Katy Wethal who is a candidate for Dubuque City Council in Ward 4.
In the nearly 30 years I have known Katy, I have watched her consistently demonstrate compassion and service in action through her work as a nurse practitioner, her role as a wife and mother, and as a member of several nonprofit boards. In particular, I’ve had the privilege of serving with Katy on the Mindful Minutes For Schools where she has supported our mission and has led our team in successfully meeting a variety of challenges and in improving the overall quality of our organization.
Because Katy is a caring person dedicated to helping others and is able to work both as a team member and as a leader, I believe she will work effectively with the council to set goals and implement strategies beneficial to the health and well-being of all Dubuquers. In so doing, Katy will direct her attention to critical issues ranging from health care to daycare and housing.
I am proud to support such a caring and qualified candidate, and I urge voters in Ward 4 to vote Katy Wethal for City Council on March 1.