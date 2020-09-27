To the U.S. senators representing Iowa: It is time to stand up for what is right!
Justice Ginsburg, just before her death, asked that her replacement should not be approved before the inauguration. It would only be right to honor the final request of such a great woman who has done so much for so many citizens of the United States.
In 2016, when our president was a Democrat, Senator McConnell stated that a replacement would not be appointed to the Supreme Court eight months before the election, because the voice of the American people should be heard. In the years that followed, so many of your colleagues said that that should be the case in the future.
But now, just 40-some days before the election, McConnell intends to push the president’s nomination through, because the circumstances are different now. The only difference I can see is that the president is a Republican. How convenient! Your party has the power to nominate, so it is just fine to change the rules.
It is time to stand up for what is right, and for what is fair. Our senators should not allow a vote on a replacement for the Supreme Court until after the inauguration.
To do anything else would make them and their political party nothing more than hypocrites!