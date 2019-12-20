As a member, and the past two years chairman of the Dubuque County Compensation Board, I appreciate the Telegraph Herald Editorial Board opinion on Dec. 15.
As stated, Iowa State Code verbiage mentions using salaries of other states, private enterprise and federal government; but if we did, the salary recommendations would be much higher.
You see, Dubuque County citizens are getting a real deal with our paid elected employees based on using those items. The code might mention salary and compensation, but previous county attorney’s opinions said we cannot consider those as part of “salary” to place our elected officials into eighth place (previously Dubuque was seventh, but dropped a few hundred in population).
Until state code changes, or the newest Dubuque County attorney shares a different opinion, the majority of the compensation board will not consider them. We all know the percentages submitted for sheriff were high, but they take into consideration that wages were frozen for many years a while back. There is a minority who believe we should submit recommendations per state code, but then meet with supervisors to mediate a reasonable increase (as we did last year). I have asked the supervisors to consider requesting a work session meeting again to do just so.
Final note, while none of us are specifically appointed to represent the taxpayers, all of us are taxpayers and we consider ourselves to be good watchers for them, as well as what is right for our excellent elected county officials.