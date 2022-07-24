We are asking you to consider voting for Matt Robinson for Iowa Senate District 33 during the 2022 Iowa general election. Matt appears to be the kind of person we want to represent us in Des Moines. He was raised in a working-class family that instilled a strong work ethic and dedication to his desire to help Iowans.

We need to prioritize education because our children and grandchildren are the future of Iowa. Matt wants to ensure full funding for our public schools along with appropriate wages and incentives to keep our teachers active in the profession.

