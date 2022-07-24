We are asking you to consider voting for Matt Robinson for Iowa Senate District 33 during the 2022 Iowa general election. Matt appears to be the kind of person we want to represent us in Des Moines. He was raised in a working-class family that instilled a strong work ethic and dedication to his desire to help Iowans.
We need to prioritize education because our children and grandchildren are the future of Iowa. Matt wants to ensure full funding for our public schools along with appropriate wages and incentives to keep our teachers active in the profession.
With the current worker shortage in Iowa, our Legislature needs to raise the minimum wage and restore collective bargaining rights to retain our hardworking Iowans. These are two issues that Matt supports to attract and ensure a robust workforce.
Much of Iowa’s infrastructure has been neglected for many years. As a worker in the construction trades, Matt is well aware of the need to maintain and improve Iowa’s roads and bridges.
If you are looking for a hardworking, informed and compassionate individual who will fight for the rights of ordinary people like you and me, please vote for Matt Robinson, candidate for Iowa Senate District 33 in the 2022 general election this fall.
You have three options for voting: 1) Absentee voting by mail, 2) Early in-person voting in the county auditor’s office, and 3) in-person voting at your precinct on Election Day.
