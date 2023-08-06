Before determining a fair tax system, it’s necessary to establish what “fair” means. What’s fair to you? Dictionary definitions include “equal or impartial treatment” or “evenhandedness” and “lack of favoritism or discrimination.”

However, the collectivist left — communists, socialists and their ideological fellow travelers (progressives) — essentially if not rhetorically reject traditional definitions, instead considering fairness to be “equity.”

Recommended for you

Giese is retired from Jim Giese Commercial Roofing. His email address is jimgiese@me.com.