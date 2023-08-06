Before determining a fair tax system, it’s necessary to establish what “fair” means. What’s fair to you? Dictionary definitions include “equal or impartial treatment” or “evenhandedness” and “lack of favoritism or discrimination.”
However, the collectivist left — communists, socialists and their ideological fellow travelers (progressives) — essentially if not rhetorically reject traditional definitions, instead considering fairness to be “equity.”
In fact, many and perhaps most of today’s cultural and political divisions result from this different conception of fairness. In their obsession with rectifying every historical, genetic, cultural and economic imbalance and misfortune, progressives embrace the idea that “to provide equality of opportunity it’s necessary to compensate in some way for the unequal starting points that people occupy.”
Let’s consider some examples.
Ibram X. Kendi, arguing for racial equity in his book “How to be an Antiracist,” said “The only remedy to past discrimination is present discrimination. The only remedy to present discrimination is future discrimination.” That’s not evenhandedness. Do you think that’s fair? Dr. Kendi and many others think so.
Asking the “rich” to pay their “fair share” is a common refrain from Democrats and the political left. We’re never told what that share is and, of course, they’re not “asking.” They’ll confiscate whatever they, not you, decide is fair — promoting and exploiting envy to make the inequality of progressive taxation acceptable.
The Supreme Court will soon hear a case involving taxing unrealized income (i.e., income you haven’t received), and/or a “wealth tax,” a progressive dream. Remember envy as being one of the seven deadly sins? No longer. Today it’s a virtue called “social justice.”
Those receiving Medicare statements will have noticed a column heading “amount provider charged” followed by a column headed “Medicare approved amount,” with the second column number usually substantially less than the first. Here Medicare bureaucrats dictate what’s “fair” for highly trained professionals to receive for their — in many cases life-saving — care, then the IRS takes another “fair share” from what remains.
Even with equal starting points, we hear about the unfairness of a so-called “wage gap,” income gap, or wealth gap. If you work 40 hours a week and earn $75,000 annually while your neighbor works two jobs or twice as many hours and earns twice as much, what are the respective “fair shares?” Progressive taxation fixates only on the bottom line. Should there be a “leisure gap,” an effort gap, risk gap, stress gap or skill gap in the fairness calculation?
Involuntary servitude is described as “laboring against a person’s will to benefit another, under some form of coercion.” Courts have distinguished it from slavery, proposing that servitude relates to indebtedness and slavery to property. But both seek the fruits of someone else’s labor. While not approaching the atrocity of slavery, “equity” is same concept. Remember — free people are not equal, and equal people are not free.
What would be a fair tax? Following long-established definitions of fairness, ensuring a fair tax system in America would require a constitutional amendment, unequivocally defining “fair” as equal treatment; so explicit that even present and future progressives on the Supreme Court couldn’t reinvent its textual meaning. It would need to repeal or equalize all other forms of taxation to prevent politicians from establishing taxation castes in other ways.
Of course, such an amendment is fanciful. Even beyond envy and today’s socialist entitlement mentality, too many people — including lawyers, accountants, tax services, bureaucrats and other self-interested parties — are invested in as complicated and indecipherable a system as possible.
Giese is retired from Jim Giese Commercial Roofing. His email address is jimgiese@me.com.