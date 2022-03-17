As March 22 — National Agriculture Day — approaches, water quality continues to be an important topic to Iowans.
I am a fourth-generation dairy farmer, who, over 20 years ago, implemented the first wetland restoration project in Dubuque County.
This wetland not only helps to keep nutrients out of our local streams but has brought with it wildlife, including many species of ducks, frogs and turtles each summer. But my conservation work didn’t stop there.
Four years ago, I planted 34 varieties of flowers on 17 acres to benefit pollinators such as bees and butterflies. The beekeeper who harvests honey on my farm says his hives there do better than hives he has elsewhere.
Because I have two streams running through my farm, I have put in numerous terraces, and have repaired grassed buffers along streams to filter nutrients and protect water quality. The CRP on my land and trees I’ve planted also contribute to a more environmentally-friendly landscape.
All of this was done with the help, encouragement and financial assistance of the Dubuque County NRCS. For over 100 years, there has been a cow milked on my farm every day.
I take conservation seriously on my family farm, and I want people with concerns to know, when properly managed with care, you can have animals and good water quality simultaneously.