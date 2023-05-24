Old Jim remembered when Phil Roof cut his hair in the little alcove barbershop on Elm Street. The shop was the size of a small living room, but it held a warm view of the street and the traffic count was high.

The barber’s pole set to the right of the front door. It spun like a star cluster for years to attract the men of the Pack, the great meatpacking plant a block east.

Trenkle is a community college teacher, resident of Dubuque and the author of two books about Dubuque.