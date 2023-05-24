Old Jim remembered when Phil Roof cut his hair in the little alcove barbershop on Elm Street. The shop was the size of a small living room, but it held a warm view of the street and the traffic count was high.
The barber’s pole set to the right of the front door. It spun like a star cluster for years to attract the men of the Pack, the great meatpacking plant a block east.
“Phil Roof supported a big family for years on that income,” Jim said. “He must have given his business to the new man at Cadillac Cutz.”
The current barber drove an hour from Cedar Rapids to accommodate his clientele in Dubuque.
“Looked like a good place to give it a try,” he’d said.
The shop was built in an old home. The north window was stenciled: Barber Shop.
Across from the barber an empty lot hid behind a fence of tall, curved, silver tin sheets. Hills of junked, rusty automobile fenders, stoves, refrigerators and air conditioner hulls were piled behind the fence.
The old man wanted to meet the new barber, among the first to do fades.
He was 80 years old. Sometimes, he wore a line of white whiskers on his lip so thin it was a shadow, an alliance with the jazz age.
The old man was curious, he said he’d spread the word. “Yeah, I’m goin’ down there and see what’s what.”
He parked in front of the shop Makiah Cooper named Cadillac Cutz. One old, gnarled tree shaded the place where the old man parked.
The smells of fresh talc and a light fume of alcohol seeped across the room. Makiah Cooper was a wide-shouldered man with a round face, and he smiled easily.
No cussing, no smoking and if you want your haircut you’d better be on time cause it’s my time, and I won’t tolerate disrespect, Cooper said. One summer day, Makiah taped a paper sheet to the window for each customer to see — “If you can’t be on time, I can’t help you. Period.”
The barber and the old man fit like keys on a piano.
“Just thought I’d give you a try,” Jim said. “I was raised a few blocks from here — 1023 Rhomberg.”
“Welcome, welcome,” Makiah said, “It’s a blessing to have you here.”
The old man was born two weeks before the great stock market crash of October 1929. That year, Calvin Coolidge was president and the first car radio broadcast news.
The old man wore suits on Sundays. He was an altar boy. His mother told her son, it doesn’t hurt to be nice to everyone.
When Makiah asked him up to the chair, waving the barber’s sheet, the old man grinned like a boy.
“You want me to take your hair down but so you can still comb it across like you have it?”
“Too late to change now,” the old man laughed.
“Good place to grow up,” Jim said.
They talked about the Chicago White Sox and the neighborhood.
“ I’ve been going to the same barber for as long as you’ve been alive, but I wanted to meet you,” he said.
“You’re a good man!”
While the thin, white wisps of hair fell to the tiled floor, the two allies stared at the traffic. At last, the old man told a story.
He said when he was a boy, he and a group of his classmates hopped the slow-moving train across the street. They picked coal chips from the slow cars and tossed them to the ground.
“We carried those lumps of coal to our homes for heat. Big black shards of coal. Because we were poor, and there wasn’t enough work. It was a hard time.”
I know about that, Makiah Cooper said, yeah, I know about that.
I know you do, said the old man. I know you do.
Trenkle is a community college teacher, resident of Dubuque and the author of two books about Dubuque.